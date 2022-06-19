Advertisement

Driver arrested after crash kills one in Deuel County

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York man following a crash that claimed the life of a Scottsbluff woman late Saturday evening.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. MT, NSP was called to a report of a fatality crash at mile marker 83 on Interstate 80. Preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound when it was struck from behind by a truck tractor/semi-trailer.

The collision caused the Caravan to roll, ejecting a front-seat passenger. That passenger has been identified as Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff. Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, Leopoldo Rodriguez, 43, and two rear-seat, child passengers were transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, was not injured. Singh was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and careless driving. He was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
LPD finds missing 71-year-old man
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023
Omaha Fire Department: Homeowner arrested after intentionally starting fire in house

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: The heat is on repeat AND precipitation chances return!
Two teens from Gretna were killed in a car crash
Two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Three people are injured after a shooting near 24th and Binney
Three injured in overnight Omaha shooting
UPDATE: NSP says missing man found safe