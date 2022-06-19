Husker football teams up with Special Olympic athletes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker football joined forces with Special Olympic athletes on Saturday as part of the Husker unified camp series with the help of Athlete Branding and Marketing.

Many of Husker footballs best traded in the pads for whistles to coach Special Olympic athletes from all around the state. The day consisted of different drills to help the Special Olympic athletes ready for a scrimmage at the end of the day.

The scrimmage was split into multiple different teams with Husker players as the coaches of each team. The Husker unified camp series will also feature a volleyball camp that will welcome all Special Olympic athletes to join the Husker volleyball team.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.