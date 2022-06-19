Advertisement

Husker football teams up with Special Olympic athletes

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker football joined forces with Special Olympic athletes on Saturday as part of the Husker unified camp series with the help of Athlete Branding and Marketing.

Many of Husker footballs best traded in the pads for whistles to coach Special Olympic athletes from all around the state. The day consisted of different drills to help the Special Olympic athletes ready for a scrimmage at the end of the day.

The scrimmage was split into multiple different teams with Husker players as the coaches of each team. The Husker unified camp series will also feature a volleyball camp that will welcome all Special Olympic athletes to join the Husker volleyball team.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River Thursday morning.
Seat belts save family of 10 following I-80 accident
Kyle Miotke
NSP troopers locate missing Indiana girl near Kearney, Colorado man arrested
Hail stones in the Highlands area Thursday, June 16, 2022.
View slideshow of weather photos
Dozens of volunteer firefighters helped put out a fire at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender...
Fire damages Pender church, sanctuary saved
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church

Latest News

Sertoma 8-man all-star football
The West wins the 2022 Sertoma 8-man all-star football classic
Sertoma 8-man all-star football
Sertoma 8 man classic
Husker football unified camp
Husker football unified camp
Jordan Larson at her all-skills camp
Jordan Larson hosts All-Skills Camp in Lincoln