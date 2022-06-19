Lincoln celebrates second annual Star City Pride Parade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The hot weather Saturday morning didn’t stop people from gathering around the Capital Building for a good reason, to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with a parade wrapping around the block.

More than 50 floats walked, drove and biked around the Capitol and dozens gather on the sidewalk to watch.

It was the second annual Star City Pride Parade. Organizations and businesses across Lincoln dressed up, made posters and gathered downtown to support the LGBTQIA+ Community.

“Knowing that this many people care about this community and want to support this community and be a part of it it’s just truly amazing,” Emma Schneider, a volunteer with the parade, said.

The emcee of the event said he thinks people in Lincoln don’t realize how diverse the community is, so holding events like this, showing how much Lincoln has to offer is important. Not only to the LGBTQIA+ Community, but everyone.

“It’s just an opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate,” Phillip Kessler, Star City Pride Parade emcee, said.

After the parade, the 17th annual Star City Pride Festival was held in the Haymarket. There were live bands, dozens of food vendors and activities. They had special contests, activities and games specifically for children.

“I just love being able to embrace this community and be able to show my support, especially for students, you know, at any age,” Schneider said. “I think it’s important that like anyone in the community, it takes time to be involved and show their support for people who are different than them. For people who need that love.”

“Lincoln is more open more embracing more excepting than what people thought it was when I was growing up,” Kessler said. “I feel more confident in my 11-year-old niece being able to be who she is today than I would have back when I was a kid.”

People said the change and progress between last year’s parade and this is surprising and amazing. They also said it feels great knowing kids can grow up feeling more comfortable with who they are.

