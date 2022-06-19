LPD searching for missing man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re searching for a missing man.

In a tweet early Sunday morning, police report that they are working to locate Randolph Hamilton. LPD says he was last seen in the area of 10th & South Streets.

Police add that Hamilton was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes, is 5′10″, 165 lbs., and also suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Hamilton or knows where he is should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

