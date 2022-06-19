Advertisement

LPD searching for missing man

Randolph Hamilton
Randolph Hamilton(Lincoln Police Dept.)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they’re searching for a missing man.

In a tweet early Sunday morning, police report that they are working to locate Randolph Hamilton. LPD says he was last seen in the area of 10th & South Streets.

Police add that Hamilton was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes, is 5′10″, 165 lbs., and also suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Hamilton or knows where he is should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

UPDATE: NSP says missing man found safe

