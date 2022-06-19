Monday Forecast: The heat is on repeat AND precipitation chances return!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat wave continues as Monday brings yet another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the triple digits. The new week will be accompanied by a series of active weather patterns, including a cold front, which seems to bring a brief “cool down,” but... will increase our chance for precipitation and possibility for severe weather.

The chance for precipitation and possible severe weather threats will ride on a few weather patterns, the main one being the cold front. Monday brings a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. The best chance for precipitation will be in the late afternoon and evening hours. The central and northern portions of the area could see isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms develop. The main severe threats are large hail and damaging winds. On Tuesday, the cold front will be located in the southeastern portion of the area and will increase the chances of precipitation and storms in that area. The best chance for precipitation will be during the afternoon and evening hours. The southeastern most portion of the state is under a marginal risk of severe weather, which means isolated severe storms with damaging winds and large hail are possible.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible for majority of the central portion of the state. (KOLN)

Thunderstorms are possible for the southern portions of the area. A few isolated severe storms are possible in the southeastern portions of the area. (KOLN)

Now let’s turn our attention to the heat. The Heat Advisory for the central and eastern portions of the area will remain in effect until Monday night at 10 PM CDT. Monday looks like it will be the hottest day of the week... temperatures will top out in the upper 90s and triple digits. However the humidity, especially in the southeastern portions, will make temperatures feel even hotter. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. After Monday... temperatures will start to “cool down” as the cold front starts to make its way through the area. Tuesday high temperatures will reach the 80s and 90s. Low temperatures will drop to the 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

However, the “cool down” may be short lived...

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

