Three injured in overnight Omaha shooting

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple people are injured after an overnight shooting

Officers responded to an alert for several gunshots near 24th and Binney at 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police on scene told 6 News they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Two more victims from the shooting drove themselves to the medical center.

According to Omaha Police, witnesses said the suspect was a black male wearing pajama pants. They allegedly ran east and left the area in a white vehicle.

