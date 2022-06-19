Advertisement

Two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival

Two teens from Gretna were killed in a car crash
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PERCIVAL, Iowa (WOWT) - A crash on I-29 near Percival, Iowa left two people dead.

Iowa State Patrol tells 6 news just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday a Dodge Charger lost control and struck a Jeep, sending both cars rolling into a ditch.

Everyone inside the Jeep was ejected or partly ejected, including two Gretna teenagers who died at the scene.

Three others were sent to the hospital with injuries.

According to authorities, the teens killed were not wearing seatbelts

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and an investigation is ongoing.

