LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Sertoma 8-man all-star football classic wrapped up on Saturday at Adams Central High School.

The West team jumped out to an early lead that helped them head into half up 31-8. The halftime deficit was too much for the East team to overcome.

The West won the 2022 Sertoma 8-man all-star classic 59-14.

