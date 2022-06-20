Advertisement

Father supports veteran son during days of rehab

With the help of his dad, a military veteran is making a full recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With the help of his dad, a military veteran is making a full recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury.

Twenty-year-old Randy Rodriguez is an active duty member of the Air Force. Two months after an incomplete spinal cord surgery, he arrived at Madonna. When he started, he couldn’t even move his toes or feel anything below his neck, but thanks to rehab at Madonna, Rodriguez is back on track to walk again. And it’s his dad who pushes him even further.

”It motivated me where it’s like ‘I got to show him that I can do this,’ you know?” said Randy. “I would think something’s impossible, but I know it’s like, if I do this though, imagine how my dad is going to react. It’s priceless.”

“I’m overwhelmed with joy,” said Enrique Rodriguez, Randy’s Father. “I mean, really now, when I have tears in my eyes it’s no longer because I’m sad. Those are tears of joy.”

Randy said his dad is his biggest cheerleader, but Randy also uses his military mentality to push himself further.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
LPD finds missing 71-year-old man
Two teens from Gretna were killed in a car crash
Two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023

Latest News

Waverly student heads to NYC for Broadway competition
Waverly student heads to NYC for Broadway competition
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: The heat is on repeat AND precipitation chances return!
Father and son bond helps veteran recover
Father and son bond helps veteran recover
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Driver arrested after crash kills one in Deuel County