Father supports veteran son during days of rehab

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With the help of his dad, a military veteran is making a full recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury.

Twenty-year-old Randy Rodriguez is an active duty member of the Air Force. Two months after an incomplete spinal cord surgery, he arrived at Madonna. When he started, he couldn’t even move his toes or feel anything below his neck, but thanks to rehab at Madonna, Rodriguez is back on track to walk again. And it’s his dad who pushes him even further.

”It motivated me where it’s like ‘I got to show him that I can do this,’ you know?” said Randy. “I would think something’s impossible, but I know it’s like, if I do this though, imagine how my dad is going to react. It’s priceless.”

“I’m overwhelmed with joy,” said Enrique Rodriguez, Randy’s Father. “I mean, really now, when I have tears in my eyes it’s no longer because I’m sad. Those are tears of joy.”

Randy said his dad is his biggest cheerleader, but Randy also uses his military mentality to push himself further.

