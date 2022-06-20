LES specialists share ways to save on electric bills as hot weather lingers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly everything is getting more expensive and as the weather gets even hotter, adding your electric bill to the list of things becoming more expensive can be an added concern.

Experts at LES are not expecting a spike compared to years past. These are the residential energy rates, which LES charges by kilowatts per hour.

During the summer rates are historically higher, this year no different, 7.10 cents per kWh from June 1 to September 30. During the winter time, the months not between June and September, it’s down to 5.47 cents per kWh. Both theses rates slightly lower than from years past.

“Actually this year our energy rate went down compared to last year, so if you’re looking at your electric bill the electric energy consumption may not show as more energy because our rates have gone down,” Energy Services Specialist, Jay Stoa said.

According to LES, this is actually the 5th straight year without a system-wide rate increase for their customers.

Even with rates not changing, there are still some tips from LES on saving money this summer.

Check your furnace and air conditioning filters. Dirt and debris can make these appliances work much harder, making it more expensive.

Run ceiling fans, but only when you’re home. It can actually make you feel two to four degrees cooler than it actually is.

Try not to use heat generating appliances between 3 and 7 p.m. Your air conditioner is going to work in overdrive making it cooler.

Close drapes and blinds, keep that heat outside not inside.

“An air-conditioner is really only designed and sized to maintain 75 degrees when the outdoor air is 95 degrees,” Stoa said, “The system is going a lot longer than it needs to and it may not maintain those temperatures, so doing these little things are going to help the air conditioner operate and perform better.”

In 2021, it cost the average Lincoln home $2.73 per day to power all the items in their home, which was only a cent from 2020.

Something else that’s a common mistake, turning your AC on and off when you’re not at home. This is actually going to cost more, because it takes more energy to cool back down. If you’re not at home, experts say to keep your air conditioning at 78 degrees, or maybe even higher, do not shut it off entirely.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.