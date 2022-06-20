Monday Forecast: Hot, humid and breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat continues for the start of this week with temperatures similar to what we dealt with this past weekend. There should be a bit of a cooling trend Tuesday and Wednesday. Several rain chances are in the forecast this week.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, humid and breezy. A Heat Advisory is in effect until this evening for Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central Kansas. The heat index in these areas could be up to 100 to 108. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. The best chance will be in Northern, Central and Western Nebraska. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures look to be around 95 to 100. Winds will be south at 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Heat Advisory in effect for parts of the area until this evening. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms with the front. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, not as hot and not as breezy. High temperatures should be in the mid 80s to low 90s with north-northwest winds at 8 to 18 mph. Another chance of showers and thunderstorm looks to develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas. A few isolated severe storms are possible in extreme Southeast Nebraska and Northern Kansas.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

The cooling trend continues Wednesday before it warms up Thursday and Friday. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend. There are several chances for showers and thunderstorms this week. No day looks to be a washout. There will be periods of the day and night when rain is possible.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.