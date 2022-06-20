Advertisement

1 killed, 3 others injured in DC shooting, police say

Police said a shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured...
Police said a shooting in Washington, D.C., left a teen dead and three other adults injured after an event with hundreds in attendance.(WUSA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A teen was killed and three others were shot, including a D.C. Metro police officer, in a shooting Sunday, police said.

Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference posted to Twitter that the shooting happened during an unpermitted event called Moechella. He said the victim who died in the shooting was 15 years old.

The officer and the other two adult victims had been taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Contee said “several hundred” people were at the event, but police shut it down after multiple incidents. Other people were injured as a result of their legs or ankles being trampled on while leaving the area, he said.

The shooting occurred after the event was shut down.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
LPD finds missing 71-year-old man
Two teens from Gretna were killed in a car crash
Two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Three people are injured after a shooting in the Old Market
Three injured in overnight shooting at Omaha Old Market
Mountain lion season approved in Nebraska for 2023

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: The heat is on repeat AND precipitation chances return!
A Nebraska student is flying off to New York City Monday morning to pursue her dreams of...
Waverly student represents Nebraska in Broadway competition
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
With the help of his dad, a military veteran is making a full recovery after suffering a spinal...
Father supports veteran son during days of rehab