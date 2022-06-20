Advertisement

Nebraska volleyball lands top 10 recruit

Skyler Pierce commits to Nebraska volleyball
Skyler Pierce commits to Nebraska volleyball(Skyler Pierce)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jun. 19, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball continues to bring in some of the nations best recruits year in and year out.

On Sunday head coach John Cook and staff landed a commitment from a consensus top 10 player in the country in Skyler Pierce. Pierce is an incoming high school junior in the class of 2024.

She is considered the No. 1 player in the country in the 2024 class according to PrepDig and the No. 9 ranked player according to PrepVolleyball.

In her sophomore season at Olathe Northwest in Kansas Pierce averaged 4.3 kills and 3.5 digs.

