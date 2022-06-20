Seward recovers from last week’s storms

Seward, Neb. (KOLN) -In Seward’s Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park debris from last week’s storm is still evident. Trees are still on roofs, windows are still boarded up and the people who live there say they are still trying to get back to normal.

On Monday, 10/11 NOW learned how much that’s going to cost them. People told 10/11, it’s going to be months before they are back to normal.

Monday was another afternoon of sweeping up the streets for Carissa Foreman. She lives in the Twin Oak Mobile Home Park, and was home when the storm came through.

“The more that I walked around, I just started crying,” Foreman said.

Several families have been displaced because of trees still sitting on their roofs. Siding is ripped down to the boards, windows are boarded up. Carissa said there is still glass on the ground from broken windows.

“We have to worry about our kids that are here,” Foreman said. “We want to clean up all that glass so we don’t have little feet getting cut up too.”

Carissa said replacing windows will cost about $200 per window. Replacing siding will cost up to $3,000 to $5,000 just for the cost of supplies.

Across town, the hail damage means the body shop is busy.

" I would say you’re probably $20,000-$25,000,” said Steve Rodenbaugh, Owner, Bern’s Body Shop.

Rodenbaugh said they’ve been busy writing insurance estimates for customers since last Wednesday.

“We work a lot of hours,” Rodenbaugh said. “We start about 6 in the morning and go towards 8 or 9 o’clock at night depending on what it takes to get it done. We’ve got to get these windshields in so people can drive their cars. They’re just not safe to drive the way they are.”

For now, Rodenbaugh will keep showing up early and Carissa will keep cleaning the streets to recover from this storm.

“It’s just so disheartening to see this much damage to people who didn’t deserve it,” Foreman said.

Everyone agrees, the cost to repair is going to hurt a lot of wallets in town.

The neighborhood has set up a GoFundMe.

