Tuesday Forecast: A break in this heat...as ‘storm chances repeat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak cold front dropping through the area will give us SOME relief from the heat as we head into the day on Tuesday, but we’ll continue to see some very difficult conditions over the next several days before we see some REAL relief from the heat by this weekend and into early next week. Off and on thunderstorm chances will continue to dot the forecast over the next several days, but at least for now, severe storms don’t look like they’ll impact Lincoln or eastern Nebraska over the next several days.

Heat Advisories remain in place across the eastern half of the state as we head into Monday evening, so please make sure to take it easy if you have to be out and about tonight. Heat index values well into the triple digits will be possible through this evening before we finally see those feels like temperatures begin to come down.

Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible into Monday evening as an upper level system rotates around the ridge of high pressure over the area. Most of the storms are expected to stay across parts of western Nebraska, where there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place through 7 PM MDT, though we could see a few isolated severe storms stretch into parts of central Nebraska tonight. Large hail, strong winds, and some areas of heavy rain would be the primary threats if storms can tap into the fueled environment.

Strong southerly winds will keep temperatures overnight tonight very warm for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska with lows only falling into the upper 70s by early Tuesday morning. We could get close - again - to setting records for the warmest low temperature on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are expected back to the west as a weak cold front settles south through the area. Look for lows to fall into the mid 50s to low 70s across parts of western and central Nebraska.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be much more comfortable for parts of western and even central Nebraska behind the front. Though southeastern Nebraska is still expected to get quite hot with forecast highs in the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Our saving grace will be some drier air that will filter into the region, lowering our afternoon dew points to the upper 50s to low 60s by Tuesday afternoon. That in turn should keep heat index values out of the triple digits on Tuesday.

We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. As the cold front drops south, we could see a few isolated to scattered showers or storms early in the morning and then again into the afternoon and early evening. Any severe weather will depend on how far south the front settles and as of this writing, any isolated severe storms are expected to stay south of the viewing area.

The “break” from the heat will be short lived as temperatures will come climbing back into the mid 90s by the end of this week. It won’t be until this weekend that a stronger cold front will deliver us some much anticipated relief from the heat with highs falling into the 70s and 80s for this weekend and into early next week. Off and on thunderstorm chances are also expected for most of the next week.

