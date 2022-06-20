Tuesday Forecast: A little break from the heat and humidity

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A cold front pushing through the area this evening could bring in some isolated to scattered showers through Monday evening with a few severe storms possible as well. As the front settles south through the area, it should give us a brief break from the heat and humidity with more seasonal temperatures and lower dew points on tap for Tuesday.

While a few storms will be possible tonight, most of the activity will likely stay across the northern tier of the state. Overnight tonight and into early on Tuesday, we can’t rule out a rogue shower or two as the front slides into Kansas. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with northerly winds at 10 to 20 MPH behind the front. There could be a few scattered showers or storms that rotate through the area into the afternoon and evening, but severe weather isn’t expected to impact the forecast tomorrow.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with a few isolated showers and storms possible. (KSNB)

Temperatures tonight will remain extremely warm across southeastern Nebraska with forecast lows only dropping into the upper 70s. Further to the north and west, cooler temperatures are expected into Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s, 60s, and low 70s.

Low temperatures will range from the low 50s to the upper 70s across the coverage area into Tuesday morning. (KSNB)

Highs on Tuesday should be more seasonal and be much more comfortable than Monday. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s for most, with some low to mid 90s into southeastern Nebraska. Dew points though should be retreating back to the 50s to low 60s as drier air filters into the region, making for a much more comfortable day.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. (KSNB)

Thunderstorm chances will continue off and on through the rest of the week. The better chances will come in the evening and overnight hours. The chance late Wednesday and Wednesday night looks lower. Thursday or Thursday night might be a better chance. The best chance may come Friday night into Saturday with the next cold front. Sunday and Sunday night only has a smaller chance. As for highs in the coming days...Wednesday will be a day with highs mostly in the 80s. Temperatures start to come back up on Thursday with highs from the upper 80s east to the upper 90s west. Friday will be our next hottest day beyond today. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s. On Saturday, temperatures will start to come down with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Highs on Sunday will again mostly be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We'll see a slight break in the heat for Tuesday and Wednesday before the heat returns late this week. A more substantial cool down arrives by this weekend. (KSNB)

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.