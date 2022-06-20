Waverly student represents Nebraska in Broadway competition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska student is flying to New York City Monday morning to pursue her dreams of singing on Broadway.

The Nebraska High School Theater Academy chose Regan Wiseman to represent Nebraska at a prestigious musical theater competition. Wiseman just graduated from Waverly High School. She’s been performing since she was in the fourth grade.

Now, after receiving the nomination to sing on Broadway, her dreams are coming true.

Wiseman auditioned through the Nebraska High School Theater Academy. Because of COVID, she sent in a video of her performing, dancing, singing, acting, then she got a call back from NHSTA where she auditioned in person. It was then, she was chosen to represent Nebraska in New York City.

“It was very surreal,” Wisman said, “I didn’t hear my name when they first said it because they were like doing a drum roll and I was kind of in shock a little bit because it’s one of my biggest dreams for the longest time. "

At the Jimmy Awards in New York City, she’ll work with professional Broadway acting and vocal coaches. They’ll work together on a mini showcase. Throughout the eight days, the professionals watch the students learn and rehearse. The finalists are chosen on the eighth day, making Broadway dreams come true.

“The winners who are awarded like $10,000, big scholarships and usually like go to Broadway right after,” Wisman said.

Wiseman said that unless some miracle happens at the Jimmy Awards, she plans to go to Wesleyan University this fall to get her bachelor’s in musical theater. Either way, she’ll be pursuing and continuing her career in theater.

“This is very much wishful thinking, but I would love to say Broadway,” Wisman said. “I’d love to be like, or at least like, perform professionally, like, as my job and to get paid for it because it’s what what I want to do, for sure, but Broadway would be ideal.”

The other Nebraska student going to the Jimmy Awards is from Bellevue West. If you would like to watch the final showcase, it will be lived streamed on Facebook and the Jimmy Award’s website, on Monday June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

