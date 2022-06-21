44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat can be dangerous for humans, but for dogs, a hot environment could be deadly.

That’s why rescue workers from Hearts United for Animals saved 44 mini Australian shepherds from a building with no air conditioning in southeast Nebraska Monday.

A breeder surrendered the dogs to the animal rescue which has a shelter in Auburn, Nebraska. Rescuers found that the mini Aussies had access to only small amounts of filthy water.

The Safe Haven Building, located at the end of the HUA driveway on a beautiful hilltop, was built to temporarily house... Posted by Hearts United for Animals on Monday, June 20, 2022

Hearts United for Animals described the breeding operation as a puppy mill.

A Nebraska state AG inspector has been closely monitoring the breeder which may have convinced her to surrender the dogs.

However, the rescue says donations are needed to help care for a large influx of dogs.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.