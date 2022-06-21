City of Lincoln gives updates on three street projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities provided updates on three street projects on Tuesday. The projects are as follows:

Yankee Hill Road

A Lincoln on the Move street investment project to enhance Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets is on schedule for completion by December. The project includes new pavement, one new lane in each direction with a raised center median, new roundabouts at South 44th, South 48th and South 52nd streets, new water main, new sanitary sewer, box culvert drainage extensions, new sidewalks with curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities compliance, and utility work. Seeding is scheduled for spring 2023.

Completed portions of the project include paving and utility work, including storm sewer, sanitary and water main, from South 40th to South 44th streets and roundabout paving at South 44th Street. Current work includes paving between South 44th and South 48th streets, and erosion control work along the street to maintain consistent water drainage in the area.

Yankee Hill Road is closed to through traffic during construction. Access to residences in the area is maintained whenever possible. The recommended detour is South 40th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street. Travelers are encouraged to follow the suggested detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

For more information on the Yankee Hill Road project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Lance Murry, Olsson, at 402-405-3751 or lmurry@olsson.com, or Randy Saathoff, LTU, at 402-440-6067 or rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov.

West “A” Street Improvement Project

The West “A” Street Improvement Project begins at the west city limits extending east to the intersection of Southwest Fifth Street. To minimize impacts to area residents, businesses and commuters, the project has been divided into two separate construction projects:

Project A – (Completed June 1) Southwest 23rd Street to Southwest Fifth Street

Project B – West city limits to Southwest 23rd Street

Project B utility relocations are in progress. Project B extends from the west city limits near Southwest 36th Street east to the Southwest 23rd Street intersection. Project B is anticipated to be completed in winter 2023.

Spanning nearly 2 1/2 miles, the entire project provides several improvements, including:

New pavement

Roundabout intersections

ADA accessible sidewalks

Multi-use trail

Sanitary sewer trunkline

Street lighting

Concrete pads at bus stops

New driveway connections

Completed work includes:

Right of way acquisition

Tree removal

New pavement between SW. 23rd and SW. Ninth Street

Construction of a roundabout at West “A” Street and South Coddington Avenue

Construction of a roundabout at West “A” and South Folsom streets

Mill and overlay of West “A” from Southwest Ninth to Southwest Fifth streets

Final seeding and lane marking

For more information on the West “A” Street project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Gaylon Masek, LTU, at 402-416-7486 or gmasek@lincoln.ne.gov.

Wedgewood Neighborhood Improvement Project

The Wedgewood Neighborhood Street Improvement Project to resurface several street sections in the neighborhood is on schedule for completion by the end of June. The following street sections will be resurfaced:

Wedgewood Drive from 70th to “O” streets

Lakewood Drive from Englewood to Wedgewood drives

Aspen Lane

Cypress Lane

Glenwood Circle

Completed portions of the project include curb and sidewalk repairs, and updates to existing curb ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Current work includes resurfacing pavement through a mill and overlay of the existing surface, with selected curb and base repairs. This project was coordinated with a water main replacement project so that all the water main improvements were complete before the street was resurfaced.

For more information on the Wedgewood Neighborhood project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Jonathan Goldie, Schemmer, at 712-329-0300 or jgoldie@schemmer.com, or Mark Miller, LTU, at 402-416-5348 or mmiller@lincoln.ne.gov.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

