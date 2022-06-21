Cooler the next few days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today through Thursday will not be as hot as the past few days. The heat will be back on for Friday before it cools down again for the weekend. There are several chances for rain the rest of the week.

Variable cloudiness is in the forecast for today. It is not going to be as hot or breezy with high temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. There is a 20% chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in part of Southeast Nebraska and Northern Kansas late this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible for part of Southeast Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. At this time, there is not a severe weather risk for Wednesday.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A better chance of rain returns for Thursday. There could be some isolated severe thunderstorms too. The hottest day the rest of the week will likely be Friday. Below average temperatures return for the weekend with a chance of rain Saturday into early Sunday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

