COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow for third week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a third week. Key indicators remain steady. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases increased slightly over the past week – from 496 cases to 502 for the week ending June 18.

Data for COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a slight decrease – the 7-day rolling average of hospitalizations dropped from 28.4 the previous week to 26.7 as of June 18. Today, local hospitals report 31 COVID-19 patients with 23 from Lancaster County.

Wastewater surveillance identified a 24% decrease in virus particles compared to the previous week.

The local positivity rate was higher – from 16.7% the previous week to 18.6% the week ending June 11.

With COVID-19 continuing to circulate in the community, it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. LLCHD is currently awaiting the vaccine shipment for this age group and will provide additional information soon.

Find upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

The Health Department continues to encourage people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Get vaccinated and boosted.

Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

