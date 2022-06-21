Advertisement

Fairbury issues water conservation notice during hot temperatures

The City of Fairbury issued a water conservation notice Monday.
Jun. 21, 2022
FAIRBURY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A town in southeast Nebraska is asking its residents to save water as the area deals with extremely high temperatures and little rainfall.

As part of the notice, people with addresses ending in an even number are asked to only use water outdoors on even calendar days. People with odd-numbered addresses should only use water outdoors on even numbered calendar days. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing vehicles, etc.

Fairbury City Administrator Robert Messbarger says the situation will be reviewed regularly by city staff and the request will remain in effect until further notice.

