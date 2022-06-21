Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Lincoln
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on the north side of the city.
Crews were dispatched to the vacant home near 11th and Furnas around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
It’s unclear what started the fire.
Authorities have closed 11th Street, from Garber to Butler, so drivers may need to find an alternate route.
