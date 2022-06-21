Advertisement

Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.(KOLN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on the north side of the city.

Crews were dispatched to the vacant home near 11th and Furnas around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

10/11 does have a crew on the scene to gather details.

LFR crews extinguished a fire at a vacant home Tuesday morning.
LFR crews extinguished a fire at a vacant home Tuesday morning.(KOLN)

Authorities have closed 11th Street, from Garber to Butler, so drivers may need to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 for updates.

