Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on the north side of the city.

Crews were dispatched to the vacant home near 11th and Furnas around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Authorities have closed 11th Street, from Garber to Butler, so drivers may need to find an alternate route.

