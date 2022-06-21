Advertisement

Lincoln Paddle Company helping Nebraskans explore lakes through kayaking

As summer officially gets underway, the Lincoln Paddle Company enters its second season serving the community and teaching Nebraskans how to paddle.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic, many outdoor activities increased in popularity, including kayaking. As summer officially gets underway, the Lincoln Paddle Company enters its second season serving the community and teaching Nebraskans how to paddle.

This year the Lincoln Paddle Company has incorporated lessons for beginners, rentals and sunrise/sunset paddles.

“If you want to come out and learn we have classes for kayak and paddle boarding,” Lincoln Paddle Company founder, Kyle Winchell said. “We have sunrise and sunset paddles which are great if you want to go with a friend or with a group and if you just want to rent and you don’t know if you want to buy one we’re here for you. We set you up right on the water and can get you to about eight to ten lakes around Lincoln.”

On July 8, Winchell will begin a sunrise to sundown day of paddle, raising money for the People’s City Mission.

“We’re doing an all day paddle where we try and get to as many lakes as we can and then raise money for the People’s City Mission,” Winchell said. “Just really trying to do some kind of good through paddling.”

You can find more information on their website.

