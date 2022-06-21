Theif steals from garage in broad daylight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Many reported burglaries and break-ins happen at night, but one Lincoln mom said a thief took advantage of an open garage door and her daughter doing yard work to steal in broad daylight.

Traci Swanson said she usually makes sure to keep her garage door is shut. It was only open for a few minutes so her daughter could grab something to drink while mowing the lawn, but it was just enough time for a thief to jump at an opportunity.

Swanson has the whole ordeal on camera.

“I got a notification that from my blink camera, so I looked at it thinking it was just her mowing the yard,” Swanson said. “But it was a person in a black hat and white tank top going into my garage.”

Swanson said the notifications from her camera are delayed by a few minutes, and by the time she got outside the person was gone.

“My car door was ajar and my purse was gone,” Swanson said.

According to data from Lincoln Police, garage thefts are on the rise. Just in may, garage burglaries were up 111% compared to the five-year average.

So far this year, the monthly average of garage thefts is eight. LPD said there have been at least eight in the last two weeks.

“In Lincoln, in a nice neighborhood, you just don’t expect somebody to go in your garage in broad daylight,” Swanson said. “I know it’s probably a little silly to leave your purse in an unlocked car, but in your garage you feel like it’s a part of your home and it feels safe.

According to LPD, there’s not a pattern for the day of the week hit the hardest. The average loss reported is just over $4,000.

“I’ve been working with LPD and they’ve actually been extremely helpful,” Swanson said. “They’ve gone through the neighborhood and right after they left I got the notification that she was trying to use some of my cards at target and as soon as I called them they went there and they were able to get some footage off of the cameras.”

Swanson said she posted about the incident on Facebook to keep others from making a similar mistake.

“They will grab anything of value that they see if your garage door is open,” Swanson said.

Swanson said LPD is still looking for the suspect. She said it’s about a $1,200 loss.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 of CrimeStoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.