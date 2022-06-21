Advertisement

LPD: Teen crashes stolen car while intoxicated

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes a teenager, who was intoxicated, crashed a stolen car.

On Monday, around 6:23 a.m., officers were called to an area near Highway 77 and W Van Dorn Street on a report of a hit and run.

LPD said officers found a 2006 red GMC Envoy, valued at $2,000, unoccupied with heavy front end damage and an open liquor bottle on passenger floor.

Related: LPD investigators see dramatic rise in auto thefts

Officers believe the driver hit two vehicles, as well as a house.

According to police, witnesses gave a description of the person they saw running away from car.

At 7:41 a.m. LPD was called to Dale Drive and Randolph Street, in the Eastridge neighborhood, on a report of a stolen car.

LPD said the 31-year-old victim explained that their 2006 red GMC Envoy was stolen overnight. Officers said the keys were left in the victim’s car.

Officers checked the area and found a 17-year-old boy who matched witness descriptions from earlier just south of Capitol Beach.

According to police, the teenager was intoxicated and taken into custody.

The boy was lodged at the Youth Assessment Center and referred for theft by receiving, minor in possession, as well as providing false information.

