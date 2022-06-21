LSO: Two teens hurt in ATV crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash from Monday night.

LSO says it happened a little after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 40th & West Denton Road, outside of southwest Lincoln.

Deputies say were called to the scene, after two teens who were riding the ATV crashed in the area. LSO says both teens were transported by paramedics to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

Lincoln Fire & Rescue and volunteers from Southwest Rural Fire also responded to the incident.

