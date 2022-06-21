Pilot walks away from plane crash in Cass County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has shocking images of a plane that crashed in Cass County Sunday.

What’s even more shocking is the pilot walked away from the wreckage.

Authorities say, after the crash, the pilot Eric Stadjuhar, 50, walked to a nearby house to use the phone. Responders say he reported he had face and back injuries.

Stadjuhar advised deputies that the plane had engine trouble prior to crashing into the trees on a bluff.

He was alone in his plane at the time of the crash and the investigation is being handled by the FAA.

