Sarpy County to raise starting wage of corrections officers

(WLOX)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County has a new contract that increases the wage of corrections officers.

According to Sarpy County officials, on Tuesday the County Board of Commissioners approved a new three-year labor contract with the union representing the Sarpy County Department of Corrections employees.

The agreement states the new starting wage for corrections officers with the Sarpy County Department of Corrections will increase to $27 an hour, up from the previous $22.06 an hour.

“Maintaining a highly-trained, well-staffed department of corrections is a matter of public safety,” said Don Kelly, Chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. “Corrections Officers keep our community safe, they keep their fellow officers safe, and they keep the inmates in our facility safe.”

The agreement takes effect July 1.

