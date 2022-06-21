Superior auditorium is busy again

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KOLN) - Thanks to the generosity of the community and the work of a non-profit group called Superior Historic Redevelopment Inc., the effort to save the Superior auditorium is showing results.

We recently visited with Beverly Beavers about the progress being made. “This auditorium was built in 1936, and it was a WPA project,” Beavers said. “In the 80′s it was closed down because they had so much vandalism in here, and they had so many repairs that needed to be done. It was well-used in the early years. They had dances here every week, they had home shows, they played basketball in here for the high school, and they had plays. Toward the 80′s, once the high school was built, they didn’t use it as much.”

In the 80′s, the auditorium fell into disrepair. More recently, a group of people came forward to save the building. “The city was going to tear it down,” Beavers said. “A group of people went in, and the building was sold to us for a dollar. We’ve been working ever since. That was in 2012.” The name of the group that’s been heavily involved in saving the building is Superior Historic Redevelopment, Inc.

“A lot of individuals have donated their time and money to this,” Beavers said. “We installed new heating and air conditioning last year, so now we can have events. We’ve had a dance recital, a prom, lots of wedding receptions, and craft fairs. It’s busy again.”

Improvements continue to be made to the building. “We are doing tuck pointing right now, replacing the mortar in the bricks outside,” Beavers said. “We are getting new cupboards in the kitchen, and we are getting a new sound system, along with new stage lights. There are still some projects left, including finishing the floors.”

When the project started, the hope was to eventually use the auditorium again for events and concerts. Now, that dream is a reality. The future of the auditorium is bright. “The best thing about the auditorium is its location. It’s so centrally located, and there’s good parking all around. It’s easy to get to, so we see more and more activities here in the future,” Beavers said. “People enjoy coming here and soaking in the atmosphere. When people walk in the door, they are amazed. They can’t believe what this building looks like, and how much has been done.”

