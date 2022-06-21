Advertisement

Traffic fatalities up nearly 25% so far this year in Nebraska

Speeding and lack of seatbelts are two major contributing factors
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic fatalities are up nearly 25% in Nebraska so far this year. According to the Department of Transportation, 116 people have been killed.

“What we’ve seen is during the pandemic, many people were staying home but those drivers that are still on the road were doing a lot more dangerous driving behaviors, such as speeding in excess of 100 miles an hour, not wearing their seatbelts, other dangerous driving behavior. And that has kind of continued into this year,” said Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Administrator Bill Kovarik.

For the first five months of the year, pre-pandemic, the number of over-100 mph speeding citations was 257. That number jumped to nearly 400 at the start of the pandemic, according to the Nebraska Safety Patrol. This trend has persisted in 2022, with people still recklessly driving over 100 mph.

The difference now is more volume on the roads, say officials.

”So that seems to be the cause for an increase in the crashes now that the traffic has gone back to normal,” said Kovarik.

Lack of seatbelts is another factor in traffic fatalities.

In Nebraska, only 80% of drivers wear their seatbelts. That’s 10 percentage points lower than the national average.

Of the motor vehicle fatalities in May, 75% of drivers were not wearing their seatbelt, according to the safety administrator. Officials say that taking that simple precaution can reduce your chance of dying by 45%.

DOT just wrapped up a click-it-or-ticket campaign and starts a speeding one next month. Officers work overtime, using federal funding to curb reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many reported burglaries and break-ins happen at night, but one Lincoln mom said a thief took...
Thief steals from garage in broad daylight
LPD File Photo
LPD: Teen crashes stolen car while intoxicated
LSO: Two teens hurt in ATV crash
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Lincoln
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit

Latest News

Proposed petition aims to put anti-discrimination measure on November ballot
Racial disparities in traffic stops
Racial disparities in traffic stops
Bennet Fire and Rescue wins award to receive grain-rescue equipment and training
Kid’s vaccine rollout starts in Nebraska; Lancaster County still waiting on shipment
Kid’s vaccine rollout starts in Nebraska; Lancaster County still waiting on shipment
Bennet Fire and Rescue was one of 58 fire departments awarded a grain bin rescue tube and...
Bennet Fire and Rescue wins award to receive grain-rescue equipment and training