Uncle Sam Jam set for Sunday, July 3 at Oak Lake Park

Fireworks on display during the City of Lincoln's Uncle Sam Jam. (Source: KOLN)
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The City of Lincoln and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that the free Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park will be on Sunday, July 3.

Food vendors open at 4 p.m., live music starts at 6:15 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

The fireworks are sponsored by Pepsi-Cola and U-Stop and presented by J & M Displays of Yarmouth, Iowa. The show will be set to music provided by NRG Media/Broadcast House and aired on its four radio stations – B107.3 FM, Froggy 98.1 FM, 105.3 The Bone FM and KLIN 1400 AM/99.3 FM. The Lincoln Journal Star also is a partner in the celebration.

Soul Dawg, a horn-driven, funk rock band will perform from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The group’s dynamic sound is fueled by a seven-piece lineup of area music veterans. They play high-energy dance hits from bands such as Earth, Wind and Fire; Parliament; James Brown; and Stevie Wonder.

Ample free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the surrounding area. More parking can be found at the festival space north of Pinnacle Bank Arena and in the Haymarket Park lots. The public is encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays. Beginning at 9:45 p.m., access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West “O” Street and Cornhusker Highway will be prohibited.

Additional parking is available at the Haymarket Garage, 9th and “Q” streets, and the Marketplace Garage, 10th and Q Streets. StarTran will provide free public shuttle bus service from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. between the main entrance at Oak Lake Park and these locations:

  • Haymarket Garage
  • Gold’s bus stop, 11th and “O” streets
  • County-City Building complex – northeast corner of Ninth and “H” streets and southeast corner of Ninth and “K” streets. Free parking is available in two lots – one bounded by ninth, 10th, “G” and “H” streets and one bounded by ninth, 10th, “K” and “L” streets.

Paratransit service is available for those eligible Reservations can be made by calling StarTran at 402-441-7109.

Admittance policies include:

  • Only coolers, clear bags (12″x12″x6″ maximum size), blankets and lawn chairs will be allowed in Oak Lake Park. Personal items allowed in the park are limited to phones, keys and wallets.
  • All park guests and their coolers, clear bags and blankets are subject to inspection at the park entrance.
  • Minors (age 18 and under) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees are reminded:

  • Fireworks are prohibited in all City parks at all times. Fireworks other than those used in the official City display are prohibited in the park during the celebration.
  • Lincoln City parks are tobacco-free. City policy prohibits use of any form of tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, chew or dip, and vaping products in any park areas or facilities designated as tobacco-free.
  • Alcohol is prohibited in the park.
  • Personal watercraft are prohibited on the lake.
  • All pets are required to wear a leash in the park. Attendees are discouraged from bringing pets to the park during the fireworks display.

Sustainability tips:

  • Ride the StarTran shuttle for a sustainable transportation option.
  • Bring reusable water bottles and eating containers to reduce waste. Free water will be provided.
  • Place recyclables and waste in designated containers.
  • Volunteer for the Oak Lake Cleanup event at lincoln.ne.gov/OakLakeCleanup and receive a free lunch.

The Red Cross will have first aid available. In case of inclement weather, some food vendors, the musical performance, fireworks display and radio broadcasts will be rescheduled to the same location and times on Tuesday, July 5. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam for more information.

