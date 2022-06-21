Wednesday Forecast: A seasonal, summery day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pretty typical June weather is on tap as we head into the day on Wednesday, though dew points look to remain on the lower side which should make it a fairly comfortable day. The forecast is headlined by thunderstorm chances returning to the area on Thursday with temperatures spiking back into the 90s and lower 100s by Friday.

Clouds are expected to filter into the area as we head through the remainder of Tuesday. A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, but most areas will stay dry. Clouds will hang around overnight tonight and linger into Wednesday morning, but skies should try and clear out a bit by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds expected across the state. With a stalled out front to our south, we won’t rule out a stray shower or storm on Wednesday, but the chance is quite low and most areas are expected to be dry with east winds at 5 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures tonight will be MUCH cooler and much more comfortable compared to last night. Lincoln has recorded low temperatures in the upper 70s for the past two days, but look for more season overnight lows tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid 50s to the mid 60s across the state.

Pretty seasonal weather is on tap for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures climbing into upper 80s to low 90s for most of the state. These numbers are a few degrees above normal for late June, but certainly not too bad considering what we’ve already seen so far this month.

We’ll see temperatures range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s on Thursday with partly sunny skies. A disturbance aloft moving through the area will bring in a chance for thunderstorms across the state into the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours on Thursday with some isolated severe storms possible.

Temperatures will peak on Friday ahead of a stronger cold front with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s to the low 100s across the state with heat index values likely ranging between 100° and 110°!

That stronger front will bring in another chance for thunderstorms to the area Friday night and into the day on Saturday. It will also set the stage for cooler temperatures this weekend with highs on Saturday falling back to the upper 70s to the mid 80s and temperatures on Sunday in the 70s for most of the state.

