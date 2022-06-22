Active police presence near N 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway | Avoid the area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are asking people to avoid the area near N 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln due to a fugitive barricading himself inside a home.

“Our Tactical Response Unit (TRU) is assisting the Metro Fugitive Task Force in the 300 block of Alexander Drive where a fugitive has barricaded himself in a residence,” LSO tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

