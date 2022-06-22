Fire at vacant home in northwest Lincoln deemed arson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Fire Inspector determined a fire at a house in northwest Lincoln Tuesday morning was intentionally set.

The home near 11th Street and Furnas Avenue is vacant. According to LFR, the home was under renovation at one point but the work had stopped.

LFR said someone set a mattress on fire in the basement.

The fire caused $76,000 in damage to the structure and is a total loss.

LFR crews extinguished a fire at a vacant home Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

