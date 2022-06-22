Fire at vacant home in northwest Lincoln deemed arson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Fire Inspector determined a fire at a house in northwest Lincoln Tuesday morning was intentionally set.
The home near 11th Street and Furnas Avenue is vacant. According to LFR, the home was under renovation at one point but the work had stopped.
LFR said someone set a mattress on fire in the basement.
The fire caused $76,000 in damage to the structure and is a total loss.
