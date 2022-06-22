Kid’s vaccine rollout starts in Nebraska; Lancaster County still waiting on shipment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For parents in Lincoln looking to vaccinate their children in that six-month to five-year age range, Tuesday was a date the White House had said was the rollout for those doses to start arriving. It’s been a lot of searching with few, if any, appointments or doses to be found in the capital city.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t happening already in Nebraska.

“It’s very exciting,” says Leah Casanave, whose daughter was vaccinated in Douglas County on Tuesday. “I’m just ecstatic that it’s finally happening. We’ve waited long enough.”

In Omaha, the Douglas County Health Department did receive its shipments and started giving doses to some of the youngest to get vaccinated against COVID in the state.

“I had Michael in 2020 so all throughout that time it was very up and down We didn’t know what was going on with the pandemic and also ‘could he get it?’,” said another mother whose son was vaccinated in Omaha on Tuesday.

That, however, appears to be it for counties that received the vaccine. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said it’s still waiting for its shipments.

10/11 NOW calls to pediatricians revealed they’re still waiting on doses and guidance as well.

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS have information listed on their websites about the newest age group. In Lincoln, Walgreens has stipulated patients must be three years and older. A search of the locations in town shows appointments are available, but only starting on Saturday, June 25.

CVS also has age limits listed at 18 months and older and only Pfizer’s vaccine. As of Tuesday night, it had appointments listed to schedule at just one Lincoln location.

Kohll’s Pharmacy, which spans Nebraska and Iowa, only lists one location in Millard that has vaccines for the six-month through the four-year range.

It’s unclear right now when Lancaster County will be getting that shipment of children’s vaccines. The LLCHD also announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated yellow for the third week in a row.

