LPD: Man collecting petition signatures threatens another petition worker with knife

Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was threatening another man with a knife outside of a north Lincoln store.

On Tuesday, around 11:30 a.m. police were dispatched to the Dollar Tree, off N 27th Street, after a person called police reporting that he was being chased by man with a knife.

LPD said responding officers made contact with the victim who said he had been in front of the store gathering signatures for a petition when another group arrived to also gather signatures.

There was a brief argument and the victim said they chose to walk away, according to LPD.

As he started to walk away, LPD said the victim was followed by 24-year-old Nicolas Salas, who was also collecting signatures for a petition.

LPD said Salas displayed a knife and began swinging it at the victim who ran back to the store and called police.

A short time later officers said they took Salas into custody at a nearby hotel. LPD said a 9-inch knife with a 3.5 inch blade was recovered.

Salas was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

No injuries were reported.

