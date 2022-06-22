Missing Lincoln inmate turns himself in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate that was reported missing about a week ago from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln turned himself in.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Service, Gary Filip, 47, turned himself in earlier Wednesday.

Officials reported him missing after not returning to the facility after his work assignment and removing an electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

Filip is serving 21 years and eight months to 37 years for charges such as robbery, possession of oxycontin, use of a firearm to commit a felony and receiving stolen property. The charges were out of Buffalo and Sarpy counties.

He has the possibility of parole in January 2023 with a pending release date in Sept. 2030 and started his sentence in January 2010.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.