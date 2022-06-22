Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol investigating shooting in Peru

(None)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is working an investigation with the assistance of Nemaha County Sheriff’s after a man was shot during an altercation over the weekend.

According to NSP, two neighbors got into a disagreement around 9 p.m. Saturday near the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Peru.

Their preliminary investigation revealed a 25-year-old man was shot by a 58-year-old man. The victim was taken to Bryan Health Center West Campus in Lincoln and later released, but authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.

NSP said they took over the case because they have different resources to help in the investigation, such as being able to reconstruct the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and NSP said no additional details on the incident will be released until their investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many reported burglaries and break-ins happen at night, but one Lincoln mom said a thief took...
Thief steals from garage in broad daylight
LPD File Photo
LPD: Teen crashes stolen car while intoxicated
LSO: Two teens hurt in ATV crash
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Lincoln

Latest News

A man wanted on weapons and drug related warrants was arrested Wednesday afternoon with the...
Fugitive arrested following brief standoff in northwest Lincoln
Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Wednesday High Temperatures
Seasonable Wednesday