Advertisement

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and John Thune team up on the Ocean Reform Act to protect American farmer’s exports
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden signed the Ocean Reform Act into law Thursday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a sponsor of the bill says it will solve several problems facing Americans right now.

“It’s one of the ways we can start bringing down prices.”

She and Senator Thune worked closely on the initiative – saying it impacts farmers in their states.

“we’ve had these huge issues, particularly with foreign flagged vessels, containers who you know, bring products into the United States,” said Sen. John Thune. “When they turn around, they won’t carry American agricultural commodities.”

Representative Dusty Johnson says even though his state is land-locked, shipping is the lifeline for agricultural exports.

“People are sometimes surprised that the gentleman from South Dakota is a maritime law expert, but the reality is that 60% of the soybeans grown in South Dakota are exported And our state also exports a tremendous amount of beef, corn, dairy, and our whole country exports a lot of agricultural goods we are a net exporter of products, a big trade surplus.”

The law will bolster the Federal Maritime Commission’s ability to enforce import/export ratios for American goods. That means stopping the unfair practice of foreign vessels refusing to take back American products.

“When you have grain actually rotting at the ports because there’s no container to take it and you’ve got containers that are available that are unwilling to do it, something is fundamentally wrong,” said Thune.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many reported burglaries and break-ins happen at night, but one Lincoln mom said a thief took...
Thief steals from garage in broad daylight
LPD File Photo
LPD: Teen crashes stolen car while intoxicated
LSO: Two teens hurt in ATV crash
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Lincoln

Latest News

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
There’s a new effort to bolster anti-discrimination laws in Lincoln by putting a measure on the...
Proposed petition aims to put anti-discrimination measure on November ballot
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine
Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Gov. Ricketts, First Lady back opposing candidates for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
U.S. Government recommending prison time in case against former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry