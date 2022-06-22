Advertisement

Omaha Police Chief authorizes use of force investigation into arrest posted on social media

Officer placed on paid administrative leave
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the use of force by officers making an arrest on Tuesday.

OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer was made aware of the incident Tuesday evening and “immediately asked for involved officers to be identified,” according to a Wednesday release from OPD. The video has been circulating on social media, the release states.

An OPD spokesman told 6 News that the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer was made aware yesterday evening of a now circulating social media video related to an arrest that took place Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Chief Schmaderer immediately asked for the involved officers to be identified and has authorized an internal investigation in to the incident.”

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this article.

Woman, child safe after being separated from group while tubing on Platte River