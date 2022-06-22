Advertisement

OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha

North Omaha drowning
North Omaha drowning(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded early Wednesday morning to a drowning call at a home in a north Omaha neighborhood.

According to officers on the scene, a woman found her 47-year-old husband just before 4 a.m. at the bottom of the above-ground pool of their home on North 59th Street, south of Pinkney Street.

Police said there were no immediate signs of foul play.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many reported burglaries and break-ins happen at night, but one Lincoln mom said a thief took...
Thief steals from garage in broad daylight
LPD File Photo
LPD: Teen crashes stolen car while intoxicated
LSO: Two teens hurt in ATV crash
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended a juvenile following a pursuit in...
Troopers apprehend juvenile, locate gun in Lincoln pursuit
Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Lincoln

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue on scene of a vacant house fire near 11th and Furnas Streets.
Fire at vacant home in northwest Lincoln deemed arson
A boy jumping into a swimming pool.
Lincoln city pools dealing with lifeguard shortages
Kid’s COVID vaccine rollout starts in Nebraska; Lancaster County still waiting on shipment
Kid’s COVID vaccine rollout starts in Nebraska; Lancaster County still waiting on shipment
There’s a new effort to bolster anti-discrimination laws in Lincoln by putting a measure on the...
Proposed petition aims to put anti-discrimination measure on November ballot
Traffic fatalities are up nearly 25% in Nebraska so far this year. According to the Department...
Traffic fatalities up nearly 25% so far this year in Nebraska