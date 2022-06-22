OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded early Wednesday morning to a drowning call at a home in a north Omaha neighborhood.

According to officers on the scene, a woman found her 47-year-old husband just before 4 a.m. at the bottom of the above-ground pool of their home on North 59th Street, south of Pinkney Street.

Police said there were no immediate signs of foul play.

—

