Proposed petition aims to put anti-discrimination measure on November ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There’s a new effort to bolster anti-discrimination laws in Lincoln by putting a measure on the November ballot. On Wednesday, organizers behind Let Lincoln Vote will hold a press conference about a proposed ballot initiative.

They said now the measure would amend the Lincoln City Code.

They believe a majority of people want to include protections regarding things like sexual orientation, gender identity, and military-veteran status. This comes eight days after the Lincoln City Council narrowly voted to rescind the Fairness Ordinance. It passed in February but never made it onto the books.

This group has until Aug. 1 to gather over 4,000 signatures from Lincoln voters.

