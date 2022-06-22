Advertisement

Proposed petition aims to put anti-discrimination measure on November ballot

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There’s a new effort to bolster anti-discrimination laws in Lincoln by putting a measure on the November ballot. On Wednesday, organizers behind Let Lincoln Vote will hold a press conference about a proposed ballot initiative.

They said now the measure would amend the Lincoln City Code.

They believe a majority of people want to include protections regarding things like sexual orientation, gender identity, and military-veteran status. This comes eight days after the Lincoln City Council narrowly voted to rescind the Fairness Ordinance. It passed in February but never made it onto the books.

This group has until Aug. 1 to gather over 4,000 signatures from Lincoln voters.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many reported burglaries and break-ins happen at night, but one Lincoln mom said a thief took...
Thief steals from garage in broad daylight
LPD File Photo
LPD: Teen crashes stolen car while intoxicated
LSO: Two teens hurt in ATV crash
According to LES, this is actually the 5th straight year without a system-wide rate increase...
LES offers ways to save on electric bills amid stretch of hot weather
Two teenagers were killed in a sever car crash over the weekend
UPDATE: Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival

Latest News

Racial disparities in traffic stops
Racial disparities in traffic stops
Bennet fire awarded grain bin rescue equipment and training
Bennet Fire and Rescue was one of 58 fire departments awarded a grain bin rescue tube and...
Bennet Fire and Rescue wins award to receive grain-rescue equipment and training
First kids receive COVID-19 vaccine
Kid’s vaccine rollout starts in Nebraska; Lancaster County still waiting on shipment