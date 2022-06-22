Seasonable Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High temperatures today will be close to average for this time of the year. The chance of rain increases for Thursday and Friday. After a hot Friday, cooler temperatures return for the weekend.

Today will begin with variable cloudiness and light winds. There is a chance of rain in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas this morning. The afternoon looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with south-southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Highs temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday is going to be partly to mostly cloudy. An upper level disturbance and then a warm front will be moving through the area. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning in mainly Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms develops very late afternoon and into the evening. This is when the best chance for severe thunderstorms will be. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible for part of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Large hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes are possible with any severe weather that develops. High temperatures should be in the 80s and 90s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday. Large hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes are possible. (KOLN)

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and at least the first half of Saturday. The second half of the weekend and early next week look dry for now. Friday will be hot, then cooler temperatures return for the weekend and early next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

