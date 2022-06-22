Thursday Forecast: Seasonably warm...and watching for ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and more humid conditions return for the end of the week...and that could lead to thunderstorms...

There will be a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning...but most of the state will stay dry.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday (KOLN)

A better chance for thunderstorms...some strong-to-severe...will come Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night as a warm front begins to lift back into the area. ‘Storms should fire over portions of western and central Nebraska and then head east Thursday night. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats...but isolated tornadoes will also be possible...especially early on in the event.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Hotter and more humid conditions return to the region on Friday as that warm front and any convection associated with it pushes east. Another round of potentially strong-to-severe thunderstorms will come into play Friday night as a cold front sweeps across the state.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Behind the cold front...expect a significant drop in temperatures and humidity levels over the weekend. Highs on Sunday may not get out of the 70s !

Lows Wednesday night will drop into the 60s pretty much statewide.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will range from the mid 80s-to-mid 90s and it will feel “muggier”.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will be in the low 60s-to-low 70s.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will jump back into the upper 80s-to-upper 90s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

It looks like upper 70s-to-mid 80s for Saturday...and mid-to-upper 70s for much of 10-11 Country on Sunday.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook highlights the warm-and-storm conditions for the end of the week...the nice cool down by Sunday...and a warming trend that develops in the early-and-middle part of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

