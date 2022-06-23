“Baby Girl” longest tenured animal at the Capital Humane Society finds forever home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hundreds of animals get adopted from the Capital Humane Society each year, but one dog’s journey took four years to find a forever home. She was the longest tenured animal at the Humane Society spending almost half of her life in a room by herself.

Baby Girl is a popular animal at the Humane Society. With medical and special needs, she just couldn’t find the right fit for a permanent home. That was until this spring when one Lincoln woman put in months of work earning Baby Girl’s trust and eventually finding her a home.

She was surrendered to the Capital Humane Society in December 2017, after getting in scuffles with other dogs at her previous home.

Now she’s in the arms of Kristy Raley. A 25-year-old from Lincoln who works two jobs. Her father died a few years ago and she suffers from anxiety and depression. Raley had a seizure last year and was in need of an emotional support animal.

“I went to the Capital Humane Society website and Baby Girl was on the very last page,” Raley said.

The 9-year-old Australian Shepard Pit Bull mix was the last dog Raley visited and Humane Society Staff was apprehensive.

“Telling me don’t pet her, don’t even make eye contact. Just let her come up to you and what not,” Raley was told by the Humane Society.

Even though the two hit if off, six months of weekly visits went into the adoption.

“Lots of effort to even get her to open up to me,” Raley said.

“She’s the longest tenured dog that we’ve had at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, most dogs are typically adopted within a week or two or less,” Matt Madcahro, the executive director, said.

Baby Girl’s gotcha day was March 15th, nearly four and a half years after being surrendered. Others have adopted Baby Girl, but brought her back just weeks later.

" I don’t know what she’s been through, but you can’t sit there and judge her, you can’t judge the Humane Society either because most people are like; they kept her for that long, that had to of been hard,” Raley said.

Baby Girl takes thyroid medicine and has struggled being around men, other dogs and kids. For the last three months she’s become spoiled by Raley and has four beds, instead of one at the Humane Society.

“She did have a lot of special needs, and I’m glad I met every requirement because she does complete me and I complete her too,” Raley said.

Right now is prime animal season at the Humane Society. They have plenty of puppies and kittens plus adult cats and dogs if you’re looking to add to your family. They also have a foster program for those who are looking to help animals but can’t make the life long commitment.

