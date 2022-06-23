Bellevue gas station shells out half price gas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve all been feeling pain at the pump. According to AAA, Wednesday’s average price for a gallon of gas in Nebraska was $4.75.

But on Wednesday a gas station in Bellevue sold fuel for around half the price. A line of cars stretched around the corner at ‘Speedy Gas N Shop.’ Drivers took some extra time to wait.

“Gas is like half off here, it’s wonderful.”

The gas station partnered up with the conservative group “Americans for Prosperity” to get prices down. It’s all a part of AFP’s nationwide ‘True Cost of Washington’ campaign.

“We’re just rolling back the price of gas to what it was when President Biden took office. Right now in Nebraska we’re paying $4.65 to $5 depending on where you get gas, and on that day it was $2.38,” says Jessica Shelburn, State Director of Americans for Prosperity Nebraska.

The special deal only lasted two hours. AFP says they’ll pay the station the difference in price.

“We actually had someone who was at the pump at 5 a.m. in line ready and waiting because they didn’t want to miss it,” says Shelburn.

State GOP leaders joined Gov. Pete Ricketts in supporting the group’s campaign. The event comes on the same day President Biden calls on congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes until the end of September.

AFP says it’s just a band-aid.

“It really doesn’t address the issues. Because even if you remove that federal gas tax for three months which is what he’s proposing to do, gas prices are still going to continue to creep up if we don’t actually address the issue of supply,” says Shelburn.

Many drivers were just happy to fill up their tanks for less.

“I’m really excited. That is awesome right there.”

“I was empty a couple weeks ago so I filled it up all the way, 24 gallons, and then it cost me $100. It cost me $49.85 today.”

