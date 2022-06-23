CWS 2022: Restaurant donates Jell-O shots proceeds to food pantries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many at the College World Series, the experience is all about tradition.

One local business started a tradition known as the “CWS Jell-O shot challenge.” Fans can buy a shot to get a point added to a whiteboard tracking points for their team. This year, the challenge went so well, the owner of Rocco’s said he plans to do something he’s never done before with some of the money.

“So we decided to make a donation, $2 of every jello shot that’s already been sold and $2 of every jello shot that’s going to be sold to the food pantries of both Ole Miss and University of Arkansas to help those people that still might be having a little bit of trouble getting through the pandemic issues and need a little bit of help. These people have taken great care of us and our staff, and we want to pay that back a little bit,” Rocco’s Bonnie Culjat said.

The owner of Rocco’s said about $30,000 will be distributed between those two food pantries.

Well this will certainly make things interesting! @born2party showing love for @OleMissBSB by putting 2000 on the board! Ole Miss takes the lead! Lets go! #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/YkN0ke5ypf — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 23, 2022

