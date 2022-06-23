Advertisement

Elwood 4th of July fireworks show canceled because of dry conditions

(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A community that has suffered greatly from wildfires this year has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks show.

The Elwood Fire and Rescue Department announced Thursday that due to exceptionally dry conditions, it has cancelled its Elwood Fireworks show on July 4th and postponed the July 3rd show at Johnson Lake.

The fire department said the decision is for the safety of the community.

Posted by Elwood Fire and Rescue Department Elwood, Nebraska on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

At this time, residents are still allowed to ignite fireworks at their home with extreme caution, according to the fire department, but that could also change depending on conditions.

In April, firefighters from across the region battled an enormous wildfire about six miles north of Arapahoe and nine miles south of Elwood in Gosper County.

Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed in a car crash while responding to the wildfire. Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was driving the truck that was hit head-on by a semi truck. He suffered broken bones, head trauma and a spinal cord injury. He is now home recovering.

