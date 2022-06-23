Friday Forecast: Severe weather possible, temperatures cool off over the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday may see a larger area of the state under the threat of severe weather than on Thursday.

The possibility of severe thunderstorms does exist Thursday night in Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. The main threats in this area are scattered severe thunderstorms containing winds possibly up to 80 mph and hail up to the size of tennis balls. The tornado threat does appear to be low, but an isolated tornado or two is possible around the Nebraska/Kansas border. The severe weather threat may be more isolated in Southwest and Southeast Nebraska.

Friday will begin with possible showers and thunderstorms lingering from Thursday night with lows around 70 degrees. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s in the Capital City. Temperatures will be in the 80s in Eastern Nebraska with highs in the 90s in Central and Western Nebraska.

The forecast for severe weather becomes complicated into the afternoon and evening Friday night. Depending greatly on the lingering morning precipitation and cloud cover severe weather is possible as a warm front may cross into Southern Nebraska. This could include damaging winds, large hail, and a few isolated tornadoes. The more likely severe weather event may occur into Friday night as a cold front moves into the area from west to east. Storms may form along and ahead of the front bringing with them large hail and damaging winds.

After Friday night’s storms, there is a slight chance for some lingering precipitation Saturday morning. Overall though it should be a dry and cooler Saturday with highs in the 70s in the panhandle and northern parts of Nebraska. Temperatures should be in the low to mid 80s in the rest of the state. Sunday looks to be one of the coolest days of June with highs across the area in the mid to around 80.

